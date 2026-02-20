Shah Rukh Khan’s charm is a calculated strategy, no more just a gift: ‘What he has, only his wife can tell’

Astrologer and spiritual coach Jai Madaan recently spoke to Tisca Chopra about Shah Rukh Khan's charming nature. They also discussed the discipline and concentration levels of Anil Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 06:02 PM IST
Jai Madaan recently spoke to Tisca Chopra about Shah Rukh Khan's charming nature
Shah Rukh Khan is quite popular for having an immensely charming and charismatic nature. The superstar is admired by everyone for his romantic persona, winning hearts of women naturally. In a recent podcast, astrologer and spiritual mentor Jai Madaan invited actor Tisca Chopra and called SRK a great ‘strategist’ for turning his gift of charm into a skill. They duo also opened up about the commendable discipline and concentration levels of Anil Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

During the candid conversation, Jai asked Tisca about the most inspiring people she has worked with. Taking Aamir as her first name, she replied, “So many people, first is Aamir Khan. When we were shooting for Taare Zameen Par at a particular location, there were a lot of big mosquitoes there. An AD gave him Odomos, to apply on his body. He took the cream and applied it literally everywhere – removed his shoes, around his fingers, near the ears, etc. Even if World War 3 would have happened at that time, Aamir was only going to be putting Odomos. The level of focus and concentration he has is crazy!”

Recalling another anecdote with her Taare Zameen Par co-star, the actor shared, “Another incident was when we were shooting for something on MTV. An assistant asked him if he wanted tea, he said yes. When the person asked how much sugar has to be added, Aamir asked about the tea cup’s size. Those are the kind of things you learn from Aamir. And, his cinema brain is outstanding. He knows everything exactly… Bull’s eye! Very inspiring to work with him.”

ALSO READ | ‘Charming’ Shah Rukh Khan is bad at this one thing, reveals Farhan Akhtar as he recalls Don shoot in Paris: ‘Couldn’t even move my neck’

The second actor on her most inspiring list was Anil Kapoor, whom she worked with in the television show, 24. “Anil Kapoor is the statue of discipline. When we were shooting for 24 at around 2 am, all the 25-year-olds were tired and lazying around, he was walking up and down with energy. I had a box of Marie biscuits, I offered him one to get some energy so late at night,” she said.

Tisca Chopra continued, “He took half a biscuit and kept walking up and down, 3 rounds, I was thinking why he isn’t eating. He came and put it back in my box, thinking if he will eat one, then he would want to have one more. I wanted to give him a salute of respect.”

One person who is always on everyone’s list is Shah Rukh Khan. “Shah Rukh is so charming, everyone just melts,” she said, when Jai Madaan interrupted her and mentioned, “He is a great strategist, this is something he has acquired. There are so things you have naturally, while you work on others to make them better. Shah Rukh knows if something looks good, he works on it to make it better. People like what you present, nobody cares about what you have. The expression has to be seamless and perfect.”

Story continues below this ad

The astrologer-spiritual coach further added, “What he has, only his wife can tell – the romance, fondness, and magic that he creates. A person who lives with him 24/7 knows what all he does. But, the person he is for those 10-15 minutes, days, or months, that is fabulous. And, that is a skill. You have to add skill to every gift to make it seamless. He is a very skillful person.”

‘What he does is he makes that better and better. If you know your smile is good, you smile more often, with the right angle, with the right shine in the eyes. Irrespective of his age, the age group of women he is able to charm, this is a skill, it’s not a gift anymore. He will open the door or give a flower to everyone, be it a child, elderly person, woman, or a man,” she concluded.

