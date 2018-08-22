Shah Rukh Khan made me so comfortable, I found a brother in him: Zero director Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai was in New Delhi to promote his next production venture Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi. Aanand L Rai was in New Delhi to promote his next production venture Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has been supporting small budget films for a while now. Be it Nil Battey Sannata or Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, these films have been able to make a mark. Now, the producer is backing two interesting projects this year – Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Manmarziyaan. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Aanand spoke about the need to support small budget films and his upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

“When I listen to stories, I never decide if it’s a small, medium or big budget film. I feel it is need of the hour. The reason to make a film is its story. I decide on the story and then on the budget,” the director said.

He continued, “Sometimes being a middle-class person, my economics stay in that budget. My stories come from the same zone (middle-class). Even today, I get scared to waste half a cup of coffee. So, the middle-class thinking is letting me enjoy filmmaking a bit more than usual. When you make a big budget film, back of your mind you become very careful of everything wherein the small budget films let you enjoy the (filmmaking) process. It’s always been in my subconscious mind. Otherwise, budget is secondary. Story stands first.”

When quizzed if he considers his upcoming and much-awaited directorial Zero a big budget film, Aanand said, “Zero definitely is a big budget film but it’s made with so much love and affection. With Khan Saab (Shah Rukh Khan) as a part of it, he is not letting me think of the economics. So, I am enjoying the world and that’s what I did for 10-12 years. It (Zero) has been a fun and emotional journey for me. You can say it is a big budget film but it also has a big beautiful heart.”

Aanand L Rai was in New Delhi town to promote Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which hits screens on August 24. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergill and marks the debut of Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill.

Interestingly, Aanand first worked with Jimmy some 11 years ago when he made his directorial debut with a film titled Stranger.

“I have a professional relationship with many but with Jimmy it’s personal. I feel fortunate and happy that we have been together for over a decade not just for work but also maintained the relationship of friendship. So, happy that I’ve found a friend in this industry,” Aanand L Rai said while talking about his journey with Jimmy Shergill.

When indianexpress.com asked about his bond with Shah Rukh Khan, he was quick to tag the superstar as his brother.

The filmmaker also added, “He is the most obedient actor I have ever seen. He makes you extremely comfortable. It’s great on his part that he gave me so much of space and never let me feel a bit uncomfortable. The fan moment was there for the first two days. He brushed it off quite soon. After that, I found a brother in him.”

