Aanand L Rai is all praise for Zero actor Shah Rukh Khan

Aanand L Rai is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan. The director is working with the superstar for the first time in his upcoming film Zero. After the film’s wrap, the actors expressed what a joy the journey has been but today Aanand took to Instagram and wrote a small note for SRK. He posted a sketch of SRK’s character in Zero and captioned the image as, “I really don’t know whether it’s this fantastic person or the magical actor in him who brings smile on my face and happiness on the sets. Love you Khan Saab @iamsrk 🙏🤗🙏Have enjoyed every moment of filming #zero !!!!”

Earlier, Aanand in an interview to IANS said, “I am fascinated to see how a man with 25 years of a career, with so much success, fame, so many blockbusters, can still can have childlike energy. He did not burn out. He is the most obedient actor I have seen ever in my life. His energy on set is like a young boy doing his first film. I want to say that he is the best newcomer a director will get on the set… In fact, that is something I am trying to learn from him.”

Shah Rukh talking about the project in which he plays a vertically challenged man had earlier tweeted, “A film never finishes…but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm.”

Zero marks the onscreen reunion of Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif after 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film heads to theatres in December this year.

