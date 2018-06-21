Shah Rukh Khan wraps up Zero, calls it a ‘fruitful and hectic shoot’

Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film Zero. Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film Zero.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero has been making the right noise ever since its announcement. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. For the past month or so, Shah Rukh Khan had been shooting for his upcoming drama in the United States. Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Khan shared a selfie with a caption that read, “A film never finishes…but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm”.

A film never finishes…but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm pic.twitter.com/Qw5McL2WiQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 20, 2018

The latest teaser of the movie released on Eid left the fans awestruck where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen dancing together as a voice in the background said, “Dono bhaiyon ke taraf se saare Hindustan ko Eid mubarak. (Here’s wishing Eid mubarak to the whole of India from the two brothers). The teaser got a lot of appreciation from fans as they got another chance to see their favourite stars together. The duo was last seen sharing screen space in 2017’s Tubelight.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and helmed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero is going to mark the onscreen reunion of the actor trio – Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif after 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and has a horde of stars making a special appearance, including late Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, among others.

Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App