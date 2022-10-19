Shah Rukh Khan won’t host Diwali bash this year; Taapsee Pannu’s party is called ‘The Outsiders Party’

As Diwali comes closer, Bollywood celebrities are gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights in a grand manner. Every year many celebrities throw grand Diwali bashes and the entertainment industry comes together to make merry. However, this year, there will be some changes.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known to host the most memorable Diwali parties, will not be organising any get-together this year, his manager Pooja Dadlani told Hindustan Times.

Kriti Sanon will be hosting a Diwali bash at her residence this year. A source close to the actor revealed, “Kriti will be throwing a Diwali party for all her industry friends, family and close ones. All her co-stars both previous and new, team members, along with filmmakers, and all her close ones can be expected at the Diwali party.”

Producer Ramesh Taurani has invited the who’s who of the industry for his party which will be held on Wednesday. He said, “For the past two years we were missing all this. This time, I am happy to be throwing one. While I can’t reveal the names of the attendees just yet, I always invite my friends like Salman Khan and more.”

Taapsee Pannu’s Diwali bash will be held on Thursday and it has a unique title. The title of the Pink actor’s party is ‘The Outider’s Party’, clearly hinting at Taapsee’s journey in the film industry. A source close to the actor says people who are working in her production house’s films, such as Sanjana Sanghi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and her friends such as Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal have been invited.

On October 21, 22 and 23, celebrities will be busy with Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Diwali parties, respectively.

On October 24, new grandparents Anil and Sunita Kapoor will be celebrating Diwali with daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja, who recently welcomed their son Vayu. A source informed, “Every time it would be his kids- Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan who would organise it at his place, taking care of everything. But this time, the party is at Sonam’s new swanky house in Bandra Kurla Complex on the D-day, October 24. The couple (Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja) are also celebrating becoming new parents.”

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana hosted the first Diwali party of the season and the star-studded event saw many well-known celebrities in attendance.