Shah Rukh Khan poses with Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki set, fans cheer for actor’s new look. See photo

After a sabbatical, Shah Rukh Khan has signed several big screen projects in different capacities. One of his upcoming films is called Dunki with director Rajkumar Hirani. He began shooting for the film last month.

A source had told indianexpress.com, “SRK has started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film. He was shooting for Atlee’s film before that.” Now, a picture of him on the set of the movie has gone viral. The picture, tweeted by Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club, shows SRK with Hirani and other crew members.

Fans, needless to say, are ecstatic. One wrote, “Original choice for Munna Bhai MBBS finally doing a Raju Hirani movie!”. One other wrote, “Classic is in making.” One tweeted, “All the best champ.”

Taapsee Pannu stars alongside SRK in the film, which is also being co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Apart from Dunki, the superstar will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and a yet-untitled film directed by Atlee. Pathaan, in which SRK reportedly plays the role of a RAW agent, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s big-budget Zero. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was a box office and critical disappointment. The actor was forced to step away from acting to focus on producing web projects like Bard of Blood and Betaal through his Red Chillies Entertainment

One thing is certain, after a long four of five years, SRK fans are going to get more of him than they had dreamed.