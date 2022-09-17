Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthday: ‘Your dedication for our country and its people is highly appreciated’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday. Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote, “Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi.”

Shah Rukh also met the Prime Minister in 2019, alongside several of his industry colleagues such as Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Kapil Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu, Boney Kapoor and several others. “I would like to thank PM @narendramodi for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this. I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi Ji to India and the world,” Shah Rukh had said at the event. The event was organised to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Other Bollywood celebrities who wished the PM include Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in a cameo role in the recently released Brahmastra. His last starring role came in 2018’s Zero. Shah Rukh has three films lined up for release next year — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.