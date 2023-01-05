Shah Rukh Khan wishes Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone on birthday with a new poster: ‘How you’ve evolved to own the screen’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to wish his friend and Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday. Khan shared a new poster of Deepika from the upcoming Yash Raj Films actioner with a caption that read, “To my dearest @deepikapadukone – how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love…”

A bruised Deepika was seen holding a pistol in hand looking away from the camera. As soon as SRK shared the poster, fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on both Shah Rukh and Deepika. One wrote, “The way you motivate everyone ❤️.” Another mentioned, “Excited As Hell For It” even as another person commented, “Happy Birthday Deepika Mam !! God bless you ❤️ love You always.”

Pathaan marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to acting after over four years of sabbatical. The film also stars John Abraham as the primary antagonist. There is also buzz that either Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan might make a cameo in Pathaan, since producer Aditya Chopra is building a spy universe of his own which is said to consist of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise, and SRK’s Pathaan.

The makers have been sharing posters and songs from the film, but the first full trailer of Pathaan is yet to be released. The trailer is said to launch on January 10. Trailers are usually released at least a month before a big release to generate buzz. However, YRF decided to postpone the trailer after CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi confirmed a few changes have been recommended to Pathaan makers regarding the feature.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan releases in cinemas on January 25.