Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Eid: ‘As always together we will conquer all’

Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan made the festival of Eid special for his fans with a heartwarming wish and a new picture of himself. The actor took to Twitter to wish good health to everyone and prayed that God gives people strength in these testing times.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter, “Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U.”

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U. pic.twitter.com/jdj9Nlj8ha — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2021

Along with the heartfelt wish, the actor posted a grayscale photo of himself. He looked dapper in a bandana and shades.

SRK is prepping for his next film Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathan will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is expected to hit theatres next year.

Besides Shah Rukh, several other celebrities wished people on Eid-ul-Fitr today. Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neetu Kapoor and others also extended warm wishes to their fans and hoped for everyone’s well being amid the pandemic.