scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday with a special post: ‘One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar is…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in at least three films together, including Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

srk and bachchanSRK shared a lovely post on Big B's birthday.

It is superstar Amitabh Bachchan‘s birthday today. The actor has turned 80. Big B’s fans, including several celebrities, flocked to social media to wish the actor a healthy and happy life.

Later in the evening, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan shared his love for Amitabh in a special social media post in which the two could be seen humming the song, “Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum”. The clip was taken during a promotional event for Badla, which was backed by SRK and starred Big B and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Also Read |liveHappy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Shah Rukh Khan-Big B sing “Ek dusre se karte hai pyaar hum”

Shah Rukh Khan captioned his post, “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @SrBachchan.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in at least three films together, including Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 05:55:18 pm
Next Story

From entry-level iPad to updated iPad Pros, here’s what to expect from Apple in October

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Karan Kundrra’s birthday bash with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement