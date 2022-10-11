Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday with a special post: ‘One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar is…’

It is superstar Amitabh Bachchan‘s birthday today. The actor has turned 80. Big B’s fans, including several celebrities, flocked to social media to wish the actor a healthy and happy life.

Later in the evening, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan shared his love for Amitabh in a special social media post in which the two could be seen humming the song, “Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum”. The clip was taken during a promotional event for Badla, which was backed by SRK and starred Big B and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan captioned his post, “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @SrBachchan.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in at least three films together, including Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.