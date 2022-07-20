Shah Rukh Khan wins fan’s heart, poses for photos in London: ‘Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho..’

July 20, 2022 11:00:43 am
Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan is currently in London for the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani’s next movie, Dunki. And, the actor had a scrumptious Italian meal in the British capital. A photo of him from a bistro surfaced online. The chef of the restaurant got the chance of getting a picture clicked with King Khan, and he shared it on Instagram.
In the photos, Shah Rukh is looking dapper in his white t-shirt which he paired with a brown jacket. He also sported trendy shades that complemented his entire look. Sharing the photos, the chef of the bistro, Chef Hassan, quoted a popular SRK dialogue from his movie Om Shanti Om. He wrote, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai @iamsrk @poojadadlani02 #badshah #kingkhan #shahrukhkhan #shahrukkhanfans #bollywood #badashaofbollywood #kingkhan👑 #kingkhanfan #actor #mumbai @ub1ub2.”
He also shared a ‘then and now’ collage of photos with SRK. The actor had also visited the restaurant in 2017. As the chef posted photos of himself with King Khan, many fans of the actor called him ‘lucky’ for getting to meet the superstar. “U lucky thing!”, “So lucky you are”, “Oh lucky😍❤️ brother”, “Lucky ❤️❤️❤️” read a few comments on the post.
Earlier, a photo of SRK from the Waterloo Bridge, London, where he was shooting for Dunki, did the rounds on social media. Dunki is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. Also, while announcing the film, Rajkumar Hirani and SRK had said Dunki will have comedy, emotion and romance. The film has Taapsee Pannu starring opposite Shah Rukh in the movie.
Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is also busy with Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s Jawan, featuring Nayanthara, in his kitty.
