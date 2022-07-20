scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan wins fan’s heart, poses for photos in London: ‘Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho..’

Shah Rukh Khan is in London for the shooting of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 11:00:43 am
shah rukh khan dunki shootShah Rukh Khan with his fan in London. (Photo: beingchefhassan/Instagram)

Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan is currently in London for the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani’s next movie, Dunki. And, the actor had a scrumptious Italian meal in the British capital. A photo of him from a bistro surfaced online. The chef of the restaurant got the chance of getting a picture clicked with King Khan, and he shared it on Instagram.

In the photos, Shah Rukh is looking dapper in his white t-shirt which he paired with a brown jacket. He also sported trendy shades that complemented his entire look. Sharing the photos, the chef of the bistro, Chef Hassan, quoted a popular SRK dialogue from his movie Om Shanti Om. He wrote, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai @iamsrk @poojadadlani02 #badshah #kingkhan #shahrukhkhan #shahrukkhanfans #bollywood #badashaofbollywood #kingkhan👑 #kingkhanfan #actor #mumbai @ub1ub2.”

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan attends party in Mumbai’s nightclub, video goes viral. Watch

He also shared a ‘then and now’ collage of photos with SRK. The actor had also visited the restaurant in 2017. As the chef posted photos of himself with King Khan, many fans of the actor called him ‘lucky’ for getting to meet the superstar. “U lucky thing!”, “So lucky you are”, “Oh lucky😍❤️ brother”, “Lucky ❤️❤️❤️” read a few comments on the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Being chef hassan (@beingchefhassan)

Earlier, a photo of SRK from the Waterloo Bridge, London, where he was shooting for Dunki, did the rounds on social media. Dunki is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. Also, while announcing the film, Rajkumar Hirani and SRK had said Dunki will have comedy, emotion and romance. The film has Taapsee Pannu starring opposite Shah Rukh in the movie.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy
Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan confessed wife Gauri preferred Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan’s acting over his: ‘She feels I ham a lot’. Watch

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is also busy with Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s Jawan, featuring Nayanthara, in his kitty.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'
Amid pregnancy rumours

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Express Explained

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

AAKROSH, IJAAZAT
From Sparsh to Masoom—here’s looking back at some iconic films of Naseeruddin Shah
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement