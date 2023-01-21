scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan will visit Telugu states on Pathaan release day but only on one condition: ‘If Ram Charan…’

Shah Rukh Khan did an #AskSRK session on Twitter with his fans ahead of Pathaan's release and answered some fun questions asked by his fans.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan will visit Telugu states on Pathaan release day but only on one condition: ‘If Ram Charan…’
Actor Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen on the big screen with his film Pathaan. As the film releases in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, a fan asked the actor during his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter if he would visit any theatres in Telugu states on the day of film’s release. Shah Rukh, in his quirky style, said that if actor Ram Charan takes him, he definitely would.

The fan asked, “Hi Sir, Will you visit any theatre in Telugu states on movie release date?” To this Shah Rukh replied, “Yeah if Ram Charan takes me.”

In another tweet, a fan asked if Shah Rukh’s younger son AbRam has seen the film. To this, Shah Rukh replied, “He saw the trailer and loved the jet pack sequence….now he wants one.”

The actor, also teased his fans by saying that he might watch Pathaan with the audience. When a fan asked if he has ever watched a film in theatre with his audience, Shah Rukh replied, “No haven’t done that for a long time….also haven’t had a release na….for #Pathaan maybe it’s that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall.”

Also Read |Pathaan crosses Rs 14 crore in advance ticket sales; Shah Rukh Khan’s film is pacing ahead of Brahmastra

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and has Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles. The film brings Shah Rukh to the big screens after four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Post Pathaan, the actor has two more films in the pipeline.

He will be seen in Jawan, which is directed by renowned Tamil director Atlee, and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. After that, Shah Rukh is teaming up with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for their first film together Dunki, which also stars actor Taapsee Pannu.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 17:43 IST
