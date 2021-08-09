Inside Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s Sunday night bash with Karan Johar: ‘This is us’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan joined Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Natasha Poonawalla and others for a party on Sunday night. The actors shared photos from the bash on their Instagram accounts. In the photos, Kareena, Amrita, Karisma and Natasha were seated on a couch while Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan and SRK stood behind them.

Amrita shared the photo with the caption, “Sunday night with my peeps!” KJo captioned the same photo with, “This is us!” And Karisma wrote, “Perfect Sunday evening, #loveandlaughter.”

Amrita, who is close friends with Kareena and Karisma, shared a photo with the Kapoor sisters and Natasha. She captioned her post, “Mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

The photos were shared on social media after Karan Johar’s new show Bigg Boss OTT was launched. The spinoff show from the original, which is usually hosted by Salman Khan, features contestants Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Prateek Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty.

(Photo: Instagram/ Amrita Arora) (Photo: Instagram/ Amrita Arora)

This was Shamita’s first appearance after her brother-in-law Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn apps case. On the show, she revealed that she was in two minds about her participation, hinting at his arrest.

In a video from the Bigg Boss OTT premiere shared online, Shamita said, “Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad times, when we don’t stop breathing, so why should we stop working? And honestly, I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached).”

Also Read | Inside Bigg Boss OTT house, see photos

“Phir itna kuch ho gaya aur maine definitely socha ki shayad iss waqt Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar jaana sahi nahi hoga but commitment kar di thi maine aur ek baar jo maine commitment karti hoon toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunti (But then so much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it),” she continued.