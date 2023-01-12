Shah Rukh Khan welcomes fans in his hotel room at 2 am, they say ‘no other star did this’

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have undying love for him and the star too, loves to entertain his fans when he meets them in person. The same happened on Wednesday after SRK arrived in the capital for the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Fans of the star lined up to meet him at his hotel and King Khan welcomed them with open arms, literally.

One of SRK’s fans took to Twitter to share photos from his meeting with the star. One of the photos has the fan, Jatin Gupta, kissing the star on his cheek as he humbly smiles and pats his head. He shared that the Pathaan star welcomed the fans inside his hotel room even though it was 2 am and gave them enough time to chat with him and click photos with him. Jatin shared in the caption, “Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM. No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u.”

One of the fans commented on Jatin’s photos and wrote, “I don’t think there will ever be another superstar who would let a fan do this, let alone hugging him back with so much love while he kisses. May every fan who loves as selflessly as Jatin win in life. What a beautiful photo to start the day with!”

Another fan, with the Twitter handle named Pawan Pathaan, quoted one of the lines from SRK’s latest trailer and wrote, “Party #Pathaan ne hamare Ghar pe rakhi thi aur Mehmaan Nawaazi bhi #Pathaan ne hi ki thi. Thank you @iamsrk sir for your Love and Affection 🙏🙏🙏 Ye pyar aapke siwa aur koi de bhi nahi sakta ❤️❤️❤️ You are God 🙏🙏🙏 Love from your nephew ARNAV & niece MOIRA 🥰”. The fan also shared a few photos.

A fan named Siddharth Kenji Gupta also shared photos from Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to the capital and called it “more than a dream come true.”

Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, on January 25. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

This is Shah Rukh’s first release of the year. After staying away from the silver screen since 2018’s Zero, this year he will be seen in three films. Pathaan will be followed by Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.