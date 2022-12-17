Shah Rukh Khan weighs in on Messi vs Mbappe ahead of FIFA World Cup final

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter on Saturday, where he replied to various questions from his fans. While he addressed queries from people about his upcoming film Pathaan, his co-actors and family, he was inevitably asked about his favourite in the upcoming FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina. The match will take place on December 18 where SRK will also make an appearance during the pre-match show.
When a fan asked the actor which team he would be supporting, the actor replied, “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappe is a treat to watch also.”
Another person asked the star “why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi?” With his trademark wit, Shah Rukh replied, “Just as advice don’t keep finding better….it destroys the good!” He also told another person that while he has tickets for the World Cup final, he cannot promise them tickets for the Pathaan premiere.
While Argentina qualified for the final after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the semis, France registered a victory over Morocco. During the FIFA World Cup final, the spotlight is expected to stay on the Kylian Mbappe-Lionel Messi showdown.