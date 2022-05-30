Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable wedding wish for friend Bella Mulchandani is winning fans: ‘A fine gentleman’

Shah Rukh Khan is known to keep his fans close, and his friends and colleagues closer. In a sweet gesture, the Badshah of Bollywood blessed Bella Mulchandani at her wedding with a lovely message and some adorable moments. In a video that was shared by the official wedding photographer on social media, we see SRK at his candid best.

Bella Mulchandani is a manager at Red Chillies Entertainment, and has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan‘s home banner for a decade now. In the video posted by The Con Artists’ Instagram handle, we see Shah Rukh recalling how Bella has been among his oldest friends and a co-worker, while wishing her well for the new phase of her life.

“Bella is my oldest oldest, not in terms of age, but in terms of friends, co-workers that has been with me for years. The sweetest thing about her is that she’s taken care of me. So from my heart, all I feel for Bella is that I’m sure Rahul will take care of her, the way she has taken care of all of us,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the video, that had shots of the superstar blessing the newlyweds.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

SRK’s gesture left fans in awe, with many calling him “a man with a heart of gold”. Many even called him “humble”, “kind” and a “fine gentleman”.

Bella Mulchandani’s Instagram handle has posts promoting Shah Rukh’s movies and even his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Shah Rukh Khan founded Red Chillies Entertainment in 2002.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the production of his upcoming films Pathaan and Dunki. He is also a part of Atlee’s next.