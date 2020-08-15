Shah Rukh Khan: We don’t need guidelines for being true Indians besides those laid down by Tricolour

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018's Zero.(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday shared his Independence Day wish on his social media handles. King Khan shared a brief note beside a photo of himself in his signature pose with a billowing Tricolour in the background.

In the note, SRK declared the values India stands for and promised to follow the same. He added that Indians do not need guidelines for being ‘true Indian’ other “than these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag.”

“Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind,” he concluded.

Here is Shah Rukh Khan’s full note:

“Strength & Courage. Peace & truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever. We don’t need anymore guidelines for being a true Indian, than these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018’s Zero.

