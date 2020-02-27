Shah Rukh Khan: Way forward for any country is by educating itself more

Shah Rukh Khan says he is a big believer in education. (Photo: APH) Shah Rukh Khan says he is a big believer in education. (Photo: APH)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday said it’s with constant education that a country, a family can move forward as there is never an end to learning.

In December last year, when the actor visited the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the La Trobe University announced the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship.

At the event to announce the recipient of the scholarship here on Wednesday, Shah Rukh said it was his honour to lend his name or be attached to the scholarship.

“I am a big believer in education. I truly believe that the way forward for any country, any family, city, state is by educating itself more and more.

“There is never an end to education. I’ve come to realise the more I know, I figure out, the less I understand. It’s very important to keep educating ourselves for the rest of our lives. I’ve always believed education in India and elsewhere in the world, is the most important step forward for any nation,” he said.

The scholarship aims to provides an opportunity for an aspiring female researcher from India to undertake research.

The 54-year-old superstar said what also will help taking the world move ahead is educating women.

“Related to the fact, is of course, education of women, empowering women, to look after themselves to look after their families… If you are able to empower them with education, the world goes even further forward,” the actor added.

