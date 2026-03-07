‘Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t effective at all’: Lilliput reveals he didn’t like Zero, says SRK doesn’t have the right sense of script

Actor Lilliput, who has been active in the industry for over four decades and is also credited with writing seminal TV series Indradhanush, recently shared his views on Shah Rukh Khan. The veteran expressed that he was left unimpressed by SRK’s 2018 film Zero, in which the actor essayed the role of a vertically challenged man under the direction of Aanand L Rai.

‘Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t effective at all in Zero’

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Lilliput said: “I did watch Zero, and I didn’t like it. It was a confused subject. I didn’t understand what the writer wanted to convey with the film. There was a physically disabled girl and a beautiful girl, and both were smitten by this boy. Now I don’t even remember what else happened.” However, he also praised Shah Rukh’s dedication, adding: “Shah Rukh put in his full effort; he didn’t hold back and worked with complete honesty. But he wasn’t effective at all.”