Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t effective at all’: Lilliput reveals he didn’t like Zero, says SRK doesn’t have the right sense of script
Actor Lilliput said that Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t have the same sense for scripts as someone like Aamir Khan.
Actor Lilliput, who has been active in the industry for over four decades and is also credited with writing seminal TV series Indradhanush, recently shared his views on Shah Rukh Khan. The veteran expressed that he was left unimpressed by SRK’s 2018 film Zero, in which the actor essayed the role of a vertically challenged man under the direction of Aanand L Rai.
‘Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t effective at all in Zero’
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Lilliput said: “I did watch Zero, and I didn’t like it. It was a confused subject. I didn’t understand what the writer wanted to convey with the film. There was a physically disabled girl and a beautiful girl, and both were smitten by this boy. Now I don’t even remember what else happened.” However, he also praised Shah Rukh’s dedication, adding: “Shah Rukh put in his full effort; he didn’t hold back and worked with complete honesty. But he wasn’t effective at all.”
‘SRK doesn’t have script sense’
Lilliput then clarified that his criticism was aimed not at Shah Rukh’s acting but at his choice of scripts: “After watching Shah Rukh’s films, it seems he doesn’t have the same sense for scripts that someone like Aamir Khan does. Being successful doesn’t mean you’ve become a god. You are human, and no matter how big a person you are, there will always be some shortcomings.”
Also Read | Subedaar: Anil Kapoor embodies a war-weary hero, betrayed by the very country he bled for
Elaborating further, he said: “Many people don’t have a good sense of scripts, and he is one of them. There’s nothing wrong with that.” When asked how, then, he became such a big star despite not having a knack for picking the right scripts, Lilliput clarified: “If you look at most of his films, they are with outside producers, like Yash Raj Films. ‘Outside’ here means it wasn’t his home production, where he wasn’t the producer.”
Previously, Lilliput had revealed to Bollywood Thikana that he considered himself unlucky in collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan, as projects with the superstar never materialised, until 2005, when Bunty Aur Babli finally came to fruition. Even then, when director Shaad Ali approached him for the caper-comedy, he was hesitant. Scarred by past experiences, he warned Ali: “I am unlucky. Films with Amitji and me don’t get made. Yours might not either.” Shaad, however, remained unfazed, believing in no superstitions, and went ahead with the film.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05