Shah Rukh Khan was ‘pushed’ inside Ajmer dargah, bodyguard recalls actor’s ‘calm’ response

During an interview with SCREEN, bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim recalled visiting Ajmer dargah with Shah Rukh Khan, when a sea of fans crowded them.

Written by: Navya Kharbanda
2 min readNew DelhiApr 21, 2026 05:58 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan was 'pushed' inside Ajmer dargah by fans, recalls bodyguard YusufShah Rukh Khan was 'pushed' inside Ajmer dargah by fans, recalls bodyguard Yusuf
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Most celebrities encounter large crowds of fans during various events, and they handle it gracefully. However, at times, even vigilant security teams with the actors are unable to take charge of the situation. During an exclusive interview with SCREEN recently, bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim, who mostly provides security to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, recalled a chaotic incident with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Ajmer.

The celebrity security expert shared that he and his team accompanied Shah Rukh to Ajmer dargah on a Friday (the busiest day there). It turned out to be a complete mess as overwhelmed fans kept pushing them. “There was only one event in my life that went out of control. We went to the Ajmer Sharif dargah with Shah Rukh Khan, on a Friday, around 12:30 pm. That’s the peak, it was Namaz time. And on Friday, at any given time, there are a lot of people in Ajmer because people come from all over India, plus the locals,” he said.

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Yusuf further added that despite the lathi charge by the police officials, the crowd could not be brought under control. “We were literally pushed into the dargah and then pushed back to the car; we couldn’t walk by ourselves. So, nothing was in our control; there was also a lathi charge by the police. A lot was going on at that time. We just held Shah Rukh sir, we could not do much because the public was going wild and pushing.”

When asked about Shah Rukh’s reaction to the crowd surge and management, he revealed that the actor was calm following the incident. “He never said anything to me, didn’t scold or react angrily. He understands, he is habituated to it. He knows the love that people have for him; it can go to any level. He understands that and is very much used to it,” he concluded.

Navya Kharbanda
Navya Kharbanda

Navya Kharbanda is an Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Commentator at The Indian Express, where she specializes in bridging the gap between classic Bollywood heritage and contemporary Gen-Z perspectives. Her work is characterized by a blend of nostalgia-driven analysis and on-the-ground reporting from major film festivals and industry events. Experience & Professional Background Navya is a prominent voice on The Indian Express entertainment desk, known for her ability to secure candid interviews with both legendary veterans and rising stars. Her career highlights include: The Indian Express: Covers a wide range of topics from high-stakes box office analysis to in-depth celebrity profiles. She is a regular at major events like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). SCREEN Interviews: Navya has conducted a series of "exclusive conversations" for SCREEN, featuring industry stalwarts like Anupam Kher, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Suhasini Maniratnam. Archival Reporting: She is noted for her sensitive handling of archival interviews and retrospectives, recently covering the legacy of late superstar Dharmendra and the career reflections of the late Satish Shah. Expertise & Focus Areas Navya’s beat is uniquely defined by her "Gen-Z Revisit" series, where she re-evaluates cult classics through a modern lens. Her core areas of expertise include: Cinematic Retrospectives: Analyzing 80s and 90s landmarks like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Mohabbatein to explore how themes of romance and rebellion resonate with today’s youth. Industry Insights: Tracking the career resurgences of actors (e.g., Akshaye Khanna) and the evolving dynamics of film production and distribution in the OTT era. On-Set Dynamics: Reporting on behind-the-scenes stories from major productions, ranging from the technical challenges of Mirzapur: The Film to the work ethics of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan. South Indian Cinema: Expanding her coverage to include the impact of regional icons and the rise of pan-Indian fantasy epics like Magadheera. Authoritativeness & Trust Navya Kharbanda has established her authority by consistently providing "Journalism of Courage" in the entertainment sphere. Whether she is interrogating the sexism in patriarchal classics or reporting on the fair-pay debates at international film festivals, her work prioritizes factual accuracy and critical objectivity. Her ability to synthesize deep industry history with modern audience trends makes her a trusted source for readers seeking both entertainment news and thoughtful cultural commentary. ... Read More

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