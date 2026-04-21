Shah Rukh Khan was ‘pushed’ inside Ajmer dargah, bodyguard recalls actor’s ‘calm’ response

Most celebrities encounter large crowds of fans during various events, and they handle it gracefully. However, at times, even vigilant security teams with the actors are unable to take charge of the situation. During an exclusive interview with SCREEN recently, bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim, who mostly provides security to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, recalled a chaotic incident with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Ajmer.

The celebrity security expert shared that he and his team accompanied Shah Rukh to Ajmer dargah on a Friday (the busiest day there). It turned out to be a complete mess as overwhelmed fans kept pushing them. “There was only one event in my life that went out of control. We went to the Ajmer Sharif dargah with Shah Rukh Khan, on a Friday, around 12:30 pm. That’s the peak, it was Namaz time. And on Friday, at any given time, there are a lot of people in Ajmer because people come from all over India, plus the locals,” he said.