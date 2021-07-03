Shah Rukh Khan wants to work in an Alia Bhatt production, promises ‘I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday expressed his interest to work in an Alia Bhatt production. He quote-tweeted Alia’s tweet announcing the beginning of her debut production venture Darlings.

“After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!” wrote SRK.

The original tweet by Alia Bhatt featured a photo of the actor-producer getting her hair done. The caption of the photo read, “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about.”

Darlings is produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

She added in a follow-up tweet, “messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care.”

In the concluding tweet, the actor asked fans to send a lot of luck her way as she has to “match up to my co-stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew.”

Dark comedy Darlings is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen. It stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.