scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Must Read

Shah Rukh Khan wants to work in an Alia Bhatt production, promises ‘I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional’

Shah Rukh Khan quote-tweeted Alia Bhatt's tweet announcing the beginning of her debut production venture Darlings.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2021 9:19:07 pm
alia bhatt, srk,Darlings is Alia Bhatt's first production venture. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday expressed his interest to work in an Alia Bhatt production. He quote-tweeted Alia’s tweet announcing the beginning of her debut production venture Darlings.

“After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!” wrote SRK.

The original tweet by Alia Bhatt featured a photo of the actor-producer getting her hair done. The caption of the photo read, “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Darlings is produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

She added in a follow-up tweet, “messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care.”

In the concluding tweet, the actor asked fans to send a lot of luck her way as she has to “match up to my co-stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew.”

Dark comedy Darlings is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen. It stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh: 13 celebrity photos you cannot miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement