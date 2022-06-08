Shah Rukh Khan wants to sign up for wife Gauri Khan’s interior design masterclass: ‘Get my study to look better’

Bollywood’s power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan don’t miss any opportunity to delight their fans. SRK has time and again cheered for his wife, celebrity interior designer Gauri. Now, the Badshaah of Bollywood has dropped a comment on Gauri’s post, where she gives an introduction to her new project.

Gauri’s latest Instagram post is an announcement of her masterclasses on interior design and decor platform. She shared a video that showed all the topics she will be touching in her class. Along with the post, she wrote, “A sneak peek into my class on residential design @thedesignersclass. Learn the tips and tricks of residential design and get exclusive tips and tricks from me.”

Reacting to his wife’s post, SRK went to the comment section of the post and wrote, “I think I will sign up for this….get my study to look better!!” His fans flooded his comment with a lot of love, and many also asked him how he was doing after there were reports that he has tested positive for Covid-19, last week.

SRK and Gauri set complete couple goals. Recently, at the event in New Delhi, SRK had shared how Gauri doesn’t allow him or anyone to “disrupt the design in the house”. He had shared, “In my house, most of the stuff that is bought for the house is obviously bought by the lady of the house, my wife Gauri. You are not allowed to disrupt the design in the house, because she is a wonderful designer herself. But one of the few things that I’m allowed to do because there is this understanding that maybe I know technology the best in the house.”

On the work front, SRK has announced a string of exciting projects like Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.