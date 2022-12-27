Shah Rukh Khan says he wants to do a ‘film like Leon’ next: ‘Older, quiet guy with a grey beard’

Shah Rukh Khan, who will next be seen in YRF’s Pathaan, sat down with Raya Abirached at the recently concluded Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. In the chat, SRK revealed what he wants to do next after his 2023 releases.

Shah Rukh said that after the three films in 2023, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, he wants to do a film like Leon. The 1994 film had Jean Reno in the lead role. SRK said, “After this, I want to do a film like Leon. Not Leon, a film like Leon. An older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard and grey hair. I don’t know.” The Zero actor added that he wants to do ‘everything’. “I want to do everything. Good guys, bad guys, mean guys, happy guys, loving guys, fighting guys. This year is very interesting because I have done Pathaan which is the action film I came here to do 31 years ago, so hopefully at 57, I still look like I’ll carry it off,” he said.

Talking about the journey of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan said that he wanted to do an action film with Aditya Chopra when he first started out but was instead offered Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by the filmmaker. The actor said that Aditya never made an action film after that, and so when he was offered Pathaan, he jumped on the opportunity. “I worked out, built a body and they didn’t want any of it. They said you just come and do cool action, you are easy. I worked very hard for it. I think it’s an over the top, outstanding action film,” he said.

Shah Rukh added that while he is hoping that his kids will like Pathaan, he is definitely going to love watching himself performing some stunts on the screen. “When I saw the trailer, I was whistling the loudest,” he said.

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, releases in theatres on January 25.