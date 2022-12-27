scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan says he wants to do a ‘film like Leon’ next: ‘Older, quiet guy with a grey beard’

Shah Rukh Khan, who has three releases lined up for 2023, opened up about what he wants to do next.

Pathaan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood movie Pathaan, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsShah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan, who will next be seen in YRF’s Pathaan, sat down with Raya Abirached at the recently concluded Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. In the chat, SRK revealed what he wants to do next after his 2023 releases.

Shah Rukh said that after the three films in 2023, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, he wants to do a film like Leon. The 1994 film had Jean Reno in the lead role. SRK said, “After this, I want to do a film like Leon. Not Leon, a film like Leon. An older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard and grey hair. I don’t know.” The Zero actor added that he wants to do ‘everything’. “I want to do everything. Good guys, bad guys, mean guys, happy guys, loving guys, fighting guys. This year is very interesting because I have done Pathaan which is the action film I came here to do 31 years ago, so hopefully at 57, I still look like I’ll carry it off,” he said.

Talking about the journey of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan said that he wanted to do an action film with Aditya Chopra when he first started out but was instead offered Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by the filmmaker. The actor said that Aditya never made an action film after that, and so when he was offered Pathaan, he jumped on the opportunity. “I worked out, built a body and they didn’t want any of it. They said you just come and do cool action, you are easy. I worked very hard for it. I think it’s an over the top, outstanding action film,” he said.

In Premium |Salman Khan @ 57: The superstar of all seasons and platforms is still one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood

Shah Rukh added that while he is hoping that his kids will like Pathaan, he is definitely going to love watching himself performing some stunts on the screen. “When I saw the trailer, I was whistling the loudest,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, releases in theatres on January 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 15:13 IST
Next Story

Startups will attract significant foreign direct investments in 2023: DPIIT Secy

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close