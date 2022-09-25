Shah Rukh Khan wanted to remarry Gauri Khan back in the 90s, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and wife, entrepreneur Gauri Khan’s love story is one of a kind with new tales of their journey surfacing on the internet every now and then. Gauri has always been Shah Rukh’s strong support, but would she agree to marry him once again?

There was a time in the 90s when SRK wanted to remarry Gauri but not in reality. One of Shah Rukh’s most special advertisements features Gauri and the 40-second-video captures the couple at their best. The old commercial was for Cinthol and it starts off with Shah Rukh ending his long hectic day. The actor returns home to Gauri with flowers as they are celebrating their anniversary. When Gauri asks Shah Rukh about their dinner reservations, the actor sighs because he is tired.

Shah Rukh then gets into the shower and bathes with Cinthol soap, after which he feels refreshed and asks Gauri, “Phirse shaadi karle?” The video also captures some adorable moments between the couple as they dance around. Fast forward to today, Gauri, who was camera shy, has now featured in many advertisements with Shah Rukh and has also launched her own show Dream Homes.

The couple first met in 1984 when Shah Rukh Khan was only 18-years-old. The duo got hitched in 1991 and have been married for nearly 3 decades. Recently Gauri graced the show Koffee with Karan Season 7 where she said that if her love story with Shah Rukh would be titled after a film then it would be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge because their love story was quite a turbulent one.