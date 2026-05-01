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‘Shah Rukh ne raada kar diya’: Ex ACP recalls SRK’s Wankhede stadium clash, blames miscommunication
A former ACP revisits Shah Rukh Khan’s 2012 Wankhede clash, calling it a misunderstanding that escalated fast. The actor’s version, MCA ban, and what really happened—decoded years later.
Shah Rukh Khan’s infamous 2012 altercation at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium remains one of the most talked-about off-field moments in IPL history. Now, Iqbal Shaikh, then Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) overseeing the area, has recalled the incident, attributing it largely to a “miscommunication” that quickly escalated.
What the former ACP revealed
In a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh, Shaikh said that he was stationed at the venue in his official capacity at the time. He said that the situation spiralled after a minor disagreement between security personnel and the actor’s group.
“It was more of a miscommunication involving Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials. I was the divisional ACP of the area where Wankhede Stadium falls, which is why I was present there. When I reached the main gate, an MCA colleague informed me that Shah Rukh ne raada kar diya (Shah Rukh Khan was creating a scene). By then, the match had ended, most people had left, and even a few floodlights had been switched off,” he said.
What followed, according to Shaikh, was a seemingly minor situation that escalated quickly.
He said, “Shah Rukh Khan and some children with him were playing on one side. A security guard objected and blew a whistle, which upset him. There was some exchange of words, and then MCA officials also intervened. The argument became heated, and the atmosphere was worsening when I stepped in. “
Shaikh said his priority at that moment was de-escalation.
“I immediately escorted Shah Rukh out of the stadium to prevent the situation from escalating further. I told him directly, ‘Sir, please step outside.’ Otherwise, things could have worsened unnecessarily.”
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What happened that night
The incident took place after Shah Rukh’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, defeated the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Visuals from the night showed an agitated Shah Rukh in a heated exchange with security staff. MCA officials later alleged that the actor attempted to enter the playing area post-match, was intoxicated, and verbally abused staff. A complaint was filed at the Marine Drive police station.
However, Shah Rukh denied misconduct. As per a PTI report at the time, he maintained that he reacted only after children—including his own—were allegedly “manhandled” by security personnel.
Shah Rukh Khan’s version
In a later appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor admitted he lost his temper but explained what triggered it. He said he was deeply upset because his children were present and claimed a security staff member used a word he found offensive and religiously inappropriate.
“Yes I was very angry and upset. My kids were there and I thought someone… Maybe they had a rule, that hatao yaha se. I told him, these are our kids and we are taking them. I just said this. There was a person there who said a word which I, as a Delhi person, felt like it was an abusive word. Even though the same word in Marathi is also rude. Thoda sa religious, galat tha woh (It was religious, it was wrong). I then lost my cool, main pagal hogaya and I went to hit him,” the superstar recalled.
Ban and aftermath
Following the incident, the Mumbai Cricket Association imposed a five-year ban on Shah Rukh from entering Wankhede Stadium and other MCA premises.
The ban, however, was lifted after three years.
Reacting to the decision, Shah Rukh expressed gratitude to the MCA and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My gentle father-in-law made me realise how little it matters who was right or who was wrong. What matters is grace. Thanks MCA for your graciousness.”
This article is for informational purposes and provides a factual account of a past public event based on personal recollections and media reports. The views and memories shared are those of the individuals involved and do not constitute an official legal or professional verdict on the incident.
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