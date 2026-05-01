‘Shah Rukh ne raada kar diya’: Ex ACP recalls SRK’s Wankhede stadium clash, blames miscommunication

Shah Rukh Khan’s infamous 2012 altercation at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium remains one of the most talked-about off-field moments in IPL history. Now, Iqbal Shaikh, then Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) overseeing the area, has recalled the incident, attributing it largely to a “miscommunication” that quickly escalated.

What the former ACP revealed

In a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh, Shaikh said that he was stationed at the venue in his official capacity at the time. He said that the situation spiralled after a minor disagreement between security personnel and the actor’s group.

“It was more of a miscommunication involving Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials. I was the divisional ACP of the area where Wankhede Stadium falls, which is why I was present there. When I reached the main gate, an MCA colleague informed me that Shah Rukh ne raada kar diya (Shah Rukh Khan was creating a scene). By then, the match had ended, most people had left, and even a few floodlights had been switched off,” he said.