Shah Rukh Khan waived off Rs 42 lakh bill to help Deool Band 2; film is now a Rs 80 cr hit

Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2 has emerged as a box-office phenomenon, becoming one of the five highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 8-10 crore, the film has already crossed Rs 80 crore at the box office. But what if we told you that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan played a crucial role in helping the film reach theatres in the first place? The film, which has been receiving widespread praise for its strong theatrical run, almost faced a major hurdle before its release. According to director Pravin Tarde, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in at a critical moment and helped the makers by waiving off a bill of Rs 42-45 lakh.

Speaking to Abhijat Marathi Filmy, Tarde recalled approaching Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, for a Digital Cinema Package (DCP)—the digital format required to screen films in theatres. While the makers had budgeted around Rs 12 lakh for the process, they were handed an estimate of nearly Rs 42 lakh.

Recalling the difficult situation, Tarde said, “The bill came to Rs 42 lakh. We didn’t have that kind of money, nor did we have any source from where we could arrange it. We approached Red Chillies and explained our situation. We told them that it was a Marathi film, a regional film, and our budget was limited. But we wanted to release it on a large scale and requested their support.”

The request eventually reached Shah Rukh Khan.

“He asked his technical team about the matter. They told him it was a film by the makers of Mulshi Pattern. Since Mulshi Pattern was later remade as Antim by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh was aware of our work. He then enquired about Deool Band 2. His team told him it was a well-made emotional film and that the makers wanted the DCP but couldn’t afford the cost. The DCP was ready, but it hadn’t been handed over because the dues were pending,” Tarde shared. DCP, or Digital Cinema Package, is a special format for playing movies on digital cinema projectors.

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According to the filmmaker, Shah Rukh’s response was immediate. “He simply said, ‘Waive off their bill.’ He told them, ‘It’s a Marathi film. Give them the DCP. We can sort out the payments later. If it’s a good film, give them the DCP.’ They showed tremendous respect towards Marathi cinema. For him, the film was more important than the money. I credit all these people for the success of the film.”

Tarde said he remains deeply grateful for the gesture, especially because Shah Rukh extended the help without knowing whether the film would succeed commercially.

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“Today, the film is heading towards the Rs 100-crore club and everyone is appreciating it. But what Shah Rukh Khan did when the film was nothing, when nobody knew whether it would work or not, will always be remembered. He helped us without any guarantee of success. I will forever be grateful to him,” he said.

The filmmaker also revealed that he would love to personally screen the film for Shah Rukh Khan.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Deool Band 2 has earned approximately Rs 81.78 crore at the Indian box office so far. The spiritual sequel to the 2015 film is written and directed by Pravin Tarde. Deool Band 2 stars Snehal Tarde in the lead role, while veteran actor Mohan Joshi reprises his role as Swami Samarth from the original film. The story tackles the sensitive issue of farmer suicides while exploring the complex relationship between faith and atheism.