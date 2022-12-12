Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple after doing Umrah at Mecca. Watch viral video

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan visited Vaishno Devi Temple over the weekend, as per reports. A video went viral recently where SRK is seen at the religious site as he walks towards the shrine. Prior to this, Shah Rukh had also visited Mecca to perform Umrah. Various photos and videos from Saudi Arabia had emerged as Shah Rukh performed the religious ritual.

In the new video, a security guard is heard asking the photographer not to take any pictures. He is also seen stopping the photographer from taking photos, where Shah Rukh is apparently coming out of a car. The face of the Bollywood actor is not visible in the clip at all as the person seen in the video is wearing a black hooded jacket. The person is surrounded by heavy security as he heads to the temple. In another video, he is seen walking towards the shrine as he is surrounded by security.

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after five years. He was last seen in the film Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor has booked 2023 to himself, and will star in the actioner Pathaan in January, Atlee’s Jawaan in June and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in December of the same year.

Each film is vastly different from each other, and fans are eagerly waiting for the star’s comeback to Bollywood. He had earlier vouched for the films success, and mentioned the inherent uncertainty around a film’s release. “If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like then I won’t be able to do it. So. it’s not an arrogant statement, this is what I like to believe. It’s a child-like belief that ‘look, I have prepared my best, I have done my best I am going to pass with flying colours,” he had said, adding, “Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero. Sometimes my efforts come to the fore and there is a Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.”