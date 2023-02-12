Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara in Chennai, bids an adorable goodbye. Watch video

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Pathaan, was recently clicked exiting his Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s residence in Chennai. Shah Rukh bid an adorable goodbye to Nayanthara and was also seen blowing kisses to fans gathered outside the Tamil star’s apartment.

In the viral video, SRK can be seen trying to get inside his car as fans are heard chanting his name. The Bollywood superstar briefly comes out to kiss Nayanthara goodbye. He also blows kisses to fans.

Jawan is being helmed by Atlee and features Nayanthara as the female lead. The film also marks Nayanthara’s debut in Hindi. In a recent AMA session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about working with Nayanthara. The actor replied, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film.”

In an interview for Connect, Nayanthara had opened up about her debut Hindi film. She said, “Because there’s a huge change in the industry. There are really some good Hindi movies working in South and South movies that are working excellently in the country, so the whole change has given me confidence. This would probably work in other states as well.”

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani-directorial Dunki in the pipeline. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is expected to release later this year.