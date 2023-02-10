Shah Rukh Khan visits manager Pooja Dadlani’s new Mumbai house with son Aryan Khan, it is designed by Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani is like family to the Khans. Not only SRK but his kids, Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam, wife Gauri Khan also share an amazing bond with Pooja and her family. Now, Gauri Khan has designed Pooja’s new Mumbai home, and Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan were seen paying her a visit on Thursday.

While photos of Shah Rukh were missing, his car was seen arriving at Pooja Dadlani’s house in Mumbai’s Bandra. SRK’s son Aryan Khan was also spotted arriving at Pooja Dadlani’s new home.

See SRK, Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan’s videos and photos:

Pooja took to Instagram to share some photos which featured Gauri Khan. Sharing a warm note, Pooja posted, “Stepping into my new abode… to new dreams to create warmth & happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than @gaurikhan my family.. She turned my house into a home..💕💕.”

Pooja shared some photos of her house as she posed with Gauri Khan. Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, and many others sent congratulatory messages to Pooja.

Gauri Khan Designs (GKD), has designed houses for several celebrities which includes Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and also the Ambanis and the Bachchans.

SRK and Pooja have been working together for years now and thus their bond goes beyond work. Pooja can be seen hanging out with SRK’s family members time and again and she also stood by the family like a pillar in their difficult times.