scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan visits manager Pooja Dadlani’s new Mumbai house with son Aryan Khan, it is designed by Gauri

SRK's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan designed his manager Pooja Dadlani's new home in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan visits manager Pooja Dadlani's new Mumbai house which Gauri Khan designed, Aryan Khan joins tooShah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at manager Pooja Dadlani's new home in Mumbai. (Photo: Pooja Dadlani/Instagram; Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan visits manager Pooja Dadlani’s new Mumbai house with son Aryan Khan, it is designed by Gauri
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani is like family to the Khans. Not only SRK but his kids, Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam, wife Gauri Khan also share an amazing bond with Pooja and her family. Now, Gauri Khan has designed Pooja’s new Mumbai home, and Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan were seen paying her a visit on Thursday.

While photos of Shah Rukh were missing, his car was seen arriving at Pooja Dadlani’s house in Mumbai’s Bandra. SRK’s son Aryan Khan was also spotted arriving at Pooja Dadlani’s new home.

Also read |Deepika Padukone teaches morning skincare routine to Shah Rukh Khan in ‘cute’ video

See SRK, Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan’s videos and photos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja took to Instagram to share some photos which featured Gauri Khan. Sharing a warm note, Pooja posted, “Stepping into my new abode… to new dreams to create warmth & happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than @gaurikhan my family.. She turned my house into a home..💕💕.”

Pooja shared some photos of her house as she posed with Gauri Khan. Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, and many others sent congratulatory messages to Pooja.

Gauri Khan Designs (GKD), has designed houses for several celebrities which includes Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and also the Ambanis and the Bachchans.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...

SRK and Pooja have been working together for years now and thus their bond goes beyond work. Pooja can be seen hanging out with SRK’s family members time and again and she also stood by the family like a pillar in their difficult times.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:48 IST
Next Story

IND vs AUS: ‘Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south’, Murali Vijay takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sara, amrtia singh
Nothing, just Sara Ali Khan and her ‘number1’ person Amrita Singh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close