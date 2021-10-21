Shah Rukh Khan visits Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail, see photos

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday morning visited Arthur Road jail to visit son Aryan Khan. Aryan’s bail plea was rejected Wednesday by a special NDPS court in connection with the cruise ship drug case. Aryan’s plea could not be mentioned before the Bombay High Court due to shortage of time and will likely be heard on Thursday morning.

This is the first time Shah Rukh has been seen in public ever since his son was arrested earlier this month. He is said to have cancelled all his shoots and professional commitments since that time.

Aryan was arrested earlier this month after NCB raided a cruise party taking place on a Goa-bound cruise. He was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Shortly after Aryan Khan’s arrest, many Bollywood personalities started visiting his father’s residence Mannat in Bandra. Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Agnihotri and Priety Zinta are among those who visited SRK’s home. Shah Rukh Khan, however, has not made any public appearance and has not posted anything on his social media handles.

Film celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhasker, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti have expressed their support for Shah Rukh Khan.