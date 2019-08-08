Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karan Johar and others reach Melbourne for IFFM 2019

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) begins today and chief guest Shah Rukh Khan has already reached Australia for the event. Along with SRK, Karan Johar, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Tabu among others have also been invited to the film festival.

Advertising

Shah Rukh and Karan addressed the media at a press conference on Thursday morning. The photos of the same were shared on the official Twitter account of IFFM. Also, the stars received a warm welcome as they arrived at the Melbourne airport.

Sharing his excitement of attending the film festival in Melbourne, Arjun Kapoor tweeted, “So excited & happy to finally be here in Melbourne for my dear friend #MituLange & most importantly for the @IFFMelb !!! Can’t wait to explore the city, meet everyone & spread some filmy love along the way… #melbournemachlimachalnewaali #ifyouknowyouknow #90skid.” His film India’s Most Wanted will be screened at IFFM.

So excited & happy to finally be here in Melbourne for my dear friend #MituLange & most importantly for the @IFFMelb !!! Can’t wait to explore the city, meet everyone & spread some filmy love along the way… #melbournemachlimachalnewaali #ifyouknowyouknow #90skid pic.twitter.com/KbY1LxHwdk — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 8, 2019

Also, the festival would pay tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s continuous contribution to cinema and popular culture in India with the ‘Excellence in Cinema’ award.

Wondering what it’s like to receive @iamsrk , @karanjohar and #ZoyaAkhtar at the airport ? Here’s a glimpse of what it felt like? Last few tickets left for #IFFMAwardsNight2019 onhttps://t.co/Duq4yj4kzO See them LIVE tonight 7pm at @PalaisTheatre pic.twitter.com/zwhn4IvGQV — @IFFM (@IFFMelb) August 7, 2019

“I’m humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne. I look forward to meeting her excellency, Linda Dessau at the wonderful evening that has been planned by IFFM,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

The Bollywood films which have been lined up for screening at the film festival are Gully Boy, Andhadhun, Badla, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sonchiriya.