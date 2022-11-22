scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan hunches over immigration counter, shops for groceries in Saudi Arabia as ‘lucky’ fans spot him. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is in Saudi Arabia to shoot a schedule of his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan recently travelled to Saudi Arabia, and was spotted by fans who shared videos of him on social media.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan, hunched over the immigration counter like a normal person, is being widely shared on social media. The video was taken by a fan who spotted the superstar at the Mumbai airport, called out to him, and got so excited by his flying kiss that she fumbled her phone and didn’t manage to capture it on video.

She did, however, manage to grab a video of Shah Rukh putting his paperwork together, while his bodyguard did the same at the neighouring counter. “Omfg no waayyyys. I don’t believe this,” the fan wrote. She screamed, “Shah Rukh, I love you!” and added in her caption, “Ok I actually did that. He blew a kiss back but in my excitement the camera shook.”

The video was reposted by a Shah Rukh fan account on Instagram, where it has since accumulated over 1.5 million views. “A lucky fan (@datingairmiles) saw Shah at the immigration point at Mumbai Airport when he was leaving for Saudi early this morning,” the caption read.

Watch a higher quality version of the video here:

“The guy at the next counter, had I been there, would have screamed, cried, hugged SRK, (probably would have missed the flight/or end up in jail, for violating rules at the airport),” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post. Several people also refused to believe that it was Shah Rukh at all. But the sudden appearance of his bodyguard confirmed his identity. “OMG lucky fan!! Also how did Ravi suddenly appear out of nowhere,” another fan wrote. Another video purportedly showed Shah Rukh at a Saudi Arabia supermarket, next to the frozen foods and beverages section.

Shah Rukh recently travelled to Saudi Arabia to shoot a schedule of his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh will also be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival, which kicks off in December.

Besides Dunki, the actor will also be seen in Pathaan and Jawan, as he makes his long-awaited return to starring roles after being on sabbatical since 2019.

