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When Shah Rukh Khan defied Kapil Sharma’s script to protect Upasana Singh from insults: ‘I won’t call her ugly’
Upasana Singh recalled the time she shot with Shah Rukh Khan for The Kapil Sharma Show, and how he refused to call her ugly.
Shah Rukh Khan has won millions of hearts through his roles, and those who have met and worked with him often describe him as equally dreamy and charming in real life. For instance, in an earlier interaction, Upasana Singh recalled the time she shot with the superstar for The Kapil Sharma Show, and how he refused to call her ugly, rejecting Kapil Sharma’s cue to insult her during a skit on the comedy show.
Speaking to Siddharth Kannan in an old conversation, she recounted, “Shah Rukh Khan came to Kapil Sharma show and Kapil told Shah Rukh that he has to insult me. Matlab mere character toh aap ko pata hai na kya tha ki ye toh humari baap se badi umar ki hai, iski shakal kesi hai, iski aankhein kesi hai, ye bilkul hi sundar nahi hai. Or iske pehle mene saare ache ache, khubsurati wale hi role kiye the ki arre kya lagti hai. Toh woh bolte hai ki main isko kyu bolun ki ye badsurat lagti hai. He is so cute. Bolte hai Upasana main tumhe kese bolun tum aisi lagti ho. (I mean—as you know—the nature of my character was such that – she is older than my father! Look at her face! Look at her eyes! She isn’t beautiful at all. Now, prior to this, I had only played glamorous, beautiful roles. So, Shah Rukh asked, “Why would I tell her that she looks ugly?” He is just so sweet! He said, “Upasana, how could I possibly tell you that you look like that?)”
Explaining what happened during the skit, she said, “So during the gags, we know just our lines, we don’t know what the actor is going to say. So, during the gag, I said the dialogue to him, ‘You are so handsome, will you marry me? and he said, ‘Yes I will.’ He turned the whole scene around. I was shocked. I told him, ‘You love everyone, will you not love me?’ He said, ‘Come I will kiss you.’ Kapil kept looking, ‘What is happening?’ Because he had asked him to reject me during the scene.”
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For the unversed, Upasana Singh, who has made a name for herself in the world of television, briefly appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. She used to play funny characters like ‘Twinkle’, ‘Kappu’s’ neighbour, and an old friend of ‘Dr. Mashoor Gulati’ on the show.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing for his upcoming film King. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter Suhana Khan. It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier helmed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.
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