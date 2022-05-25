Shah Rukh Khan says he has TVs worth Rs 30-40 lakh in Mannat, fan reacts, ‘Itne ka hamara poora ghar hoga’. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan appeared for a brand event in New Delhi earlier this week, and did his contractually obligated duties with trademark charm and wit. While addressing the crowd, he said that he was a fan of the brand in question even before he agreed to endorse it, and went on to list the several televisions that he owns.

Wearing a three-piece suit and sunglasses, Shah Rukh rattled off, “I have one in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam’s room, I have one in Aryan’s room, I have one in my daughter’s room… Recently, some other redundant make of a television got spoilt in the gym, I only wait for the days when the old televisions get busted so I can quickly go an buy an LG.”

Shah Rukh estimated that he has around 11-12 televisions in his house. “The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half,” he said. “By that calculation, I’ve spent about Rs 30-40 lakh on televisions.” While Shah Rukh’s calculations might not be entirely accurate, he did mention that the 11-12 TVs that he was talking about are of the brand in question. So, it’s possible that he owns other TVs. A video of the actor saying this was shared on Twitter, leaving fans with much to discuss.

“Itne ka to hamara poora ghr hoga (Our house probably costs this much),” one person wrote on Twitter. “King for a reason,” wrote a fan. “I feel poor now,” the original poster tweeted, and one person replied, “Wait, only now you feel poor?”

Shah Rukh lives with his family at Mumbai’s Bandstand, in a mansion called Mannat. At the same event, he said that he isn’t allowed to mess with the interiors of the house, as that is his wife Gauri’s expertise. But he is allowed to handle the tech inside the house, he said.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in 2018’s critical and commercial disappointment, Zero. He is mounting a comeback that includes the action-thriller Pathaan, director Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, and an as-yet-unannounced film directed by Atlee.