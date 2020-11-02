Shah Rukh Khan turns 51: Celebrities and fans wish King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday. The Badshah of Bollywood, as he is called by his fans, is receiving wishes from colleagues and fans.

In a career spanning over two decades, SRK has delivered several blockbusters, and featured in many romantic films too. His cult movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) clocked 25 years recently.

Speaking about playing the fan favourite character of Raj Malhotra in DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before DDLJ, there was Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam—films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character. So, when I was presented with the opportunity by Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Yash (Chopra) ji of essaying the role, I was excited to work with him but had no idea how to go about it and also if I would be able to do it well.”

“I was told by many people that I looked unconventional – very different from what the perception of a leading man was. I did feel, maybe, not being handsome enough — or as they called it then ‘chocolaty’ would make me unsuitable for romantic roles. Also, I am very shy and awkward with ladies, and I didn’t know how I would say all the loving, romantic bits,” SRK added.