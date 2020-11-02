scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 02, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Shah Rukh Khan turns 51: Celebrities and fans wish King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Colleagues and fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 2, 2020 10:28:55 am
shah rukh khan birthdayShah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday. The Badshah of Bollywood, as he is called by his fans, is receiving wishes from colleagues and fans.

In a career spanning over two decades, SRK has delivered several blockbusters, and featured in many romantic films too. His cult movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) clocked 25 years recently.

Speaking about playing the fan favourite character of Raj Malhotra in DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before DDLJ, there was Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam—films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character. So, when I was presented with the opportunity by Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Yash (Chopra) ji of essaying the role, I was excited to work with him but had no idea how to go about it and also if I would be able to do it well.”

“I was told by many people that I looked unconventional – very different from what the perception of a leading man was. I did feel, maybe, not being handsome enough — or as they called it then ‘chocolaty’ would make me unsuitable for romantic roles. Also, I am very shy and awkward with ladies, and I didn’t know how I would say all the loving, romantic bits,” SRK added.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

10:28 (IST)02 Nov 2020
'Life would be meaningless without SRK'

Singer-music composer Amaal Mallik tweeted, "I cannot describe what I feel when I hear his name. He is a superman, yet so humane. You’ve given so many generations the inspiration to believe & live our dreams to the fullest. Life would be meaningless without @iamsrk, thank you for everything sir. #HappyBirthdaySRK"

Shah Rukh Khan recently interacted with fans during an 'Ask Me Anything' (#AskSRK) session on Twitter. When a fan asked about his birthday plans, SRK urged him and others not to gather outside his house like they do every year. The actor reminded them that they must practice social distancing this year. "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar…thodha door se yaar," he wrote.

When a fan asked him, '‘When is SRK’s next film releasing?', the star replied, "Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon." There has been a lot of speculation around Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, and fans have been desperately waiting for an official announcement.

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about something that he deeply believes in, and he said, "Don’t try to change the way people are….try and understand them." He also shared that his biggest strength was knowing his weakness. Lastly, when someone asked him about his lockdown time, Shah Rukh spoke about his cooking endeavours. He said, "Namak kitna daalna hai is still a struggle honestly."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd