‘I don’t do realistic films’: Why Shah Rukh Khan turned down Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Ghamasaan

Tigmanshu Dhulia is currently promoting his upcoming film Ghamasaan, starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi. During a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that Gandhi was not his original choice for the film. The role eventually played by the actor was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan, who politely declined it for a straightforward reason.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Paan Singh Tomar director recalled narrating the story of Ghamasaan to Shah Rukh soon after completing the script.

‘Tishu, I don’t do realistic pictures’

Tigmanshu said he had approached Shah Rukh for the cop’s role that Pratik Gandhi eventually plays in the film.

Recalling the conversation, he said, “When I wrote the script of this film, I went to Shah Rukh Khan first for the role that Pratik Gandhi is playing in the film. So he heard it and he is Shah Rukh Khan, his heart is like a football field. Also, we have known each other for a long time since Dil Se days and in the film Zero, I played the role of his father.”