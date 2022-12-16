scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Raees director defends Shah Rukh Khan against ‘hate attacks’ amid Pathaan row: ‘Bigots with idiotic theories’

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia took to Twitter to defend Shah Rukh Khan against the 'hate attacks'. He also requested the film fraternity to support him at this time.

shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan's Besharam Rang.
Ever since the first song of Pathaan, titled Besharam Rang, dropped on the internet earlier this week, social media has been abuzz with boycott calls against the film. The film’s actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been the target for much of this hate and many from the film industry have come forth to defend the film and its stars. Rahul Dholakia, the director of SRK starrer Raees, took to Twitter on Friday to defend the star and said that the “bigots with idiotic theories” should “shut up.”

Rahul appealed to others in the film industry to speak against the hate attacks that are targeting the Swades actor. His tweet read, “The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema ; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up!”

Previously, actor Prakash Raj had also called out the “andh bhakts” who had been commenting on the colours of SRK and Deepika’s costumes in the song. He wrote, “Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking.”

Also Read |Amid Boycott Pathaan calls, Shah Rukh Khan says social media ‘driven’ by ‘narrowness of views’

Actor Swara Bhasker also took to Instagram stories and spoke about the BJP minister who had objected to Deepika’s costumes in the song. She wrote, “Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, toh kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet our country’s appointed leaders. They may have done some work, had they had some time left after oggling at female actor’s costumes.)”

pathaan controversy Swara Bhasker shared this on her Instagram story.

Filmmaker Onir also took to Twitter to respond to a social media user who addressed his comment to Ranveer Singh. The user, whose Twitter handle claims that they are a retired IPS officer, read, “What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking!!!” Onir responded, “Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like “ allows” “ tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks an husband owns the women . And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this . Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate.”

Addressing the hate on social media, Shah Rukh Khan said at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival, “I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.” He added, “No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive.”

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:16:44 pm
