Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Bravo do ‘Lungi Dance’ at TKR party

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday celebrated his team Trinbago Knight Riders’ third straight win in the Caribbean Premier League.

Advertising

In several videos that have surfaced on fan pages, SRK and Dwayne Bravo can be seen shaking a leg to “Lungi Dance” from King Khan’s movie Chennai Express. Several other players of the team can also be seen partying the night away at the success bash held on a yacht.

Trinbago Knight Riders is made up of West Indian cricket players. His other cricket team is the Kolkata Knight Riders that plays in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Check out videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Trinbago Knight Riders players at the cruise party:

Disco mein jab yeh gaana bajega, on the floor aana padega 😍

King Khan and DJ Bravo on the floor dancing to the Lungi Dance, and the energy doesn’t seem to constrain at anything ❤️ At the TKR Cruise party. pic.twitter.com/fj9Qu4B8cV — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

The champions DJ Bravo and King Khan dancing to Lungi Dance at the Carribean cruise party 😍 after the 3 big wins of TKR. pic.twitter.com/bz9cUtU2qo — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

Celebrations never stop in the caribbean 😍 and here are the champions King Khan and the TKR players celebrating along with the team management, at the TKR cruise party. pic.twitter.com/cmaWxO3AD6 — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

King Khan thanks the Caribbean team and expresses how he seldom has this much fun ❤️ And Looking at him smile, we all smile 😍 pic.twitter.com/uSdL4DADOS — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

King Khan with @Bazmccullum as the team dances to the song – Land of Champions 😍 @tkriders pic.twitter.com/3GL6NudrvC — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

SRK on the cruise party with the TKR players after the third win of TKR ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VIrvFdbJBK — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

King Khan at the cruise party of @TKRiders after the match 😍 pic.twitter.com/FDOPZ3VDcM — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019 Advertising

A sports enthusiast himself, SRK has been rooting for his team at the championship in Caribbean Islands ever since the start of the tournament. Several other videos also showed him shaking a leg with cheerleaders and happily getting clicked with cricketers like Chris Gayle.

Check out some more videos and pictures of Shah Rukh Khan with team TKR:

While fans are still waiting for Badshah of Bollywood to officially announce his next project, his Red Chillies backed Netflix series Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, will begin streaming on September 27.