Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Bravo do ‘Lungi Dance’ at TKR party

Shah Rukh Khan partied with his team Trinbago Knight Riders after it won three consecutive games at the Caribbean Premier League. Several videos of his 'Lungi Dance' with cricketer Dwayne Bravo have gone viral.

Shah Rukh Khan cheered for his team Trinbago Knight Riders at the Caribbean Premier League. (Photos: SRKUniverse/Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday celebrated his team Trinbago Knight Riders’ third straight win in the Caribbean Premier League.

In several videos that have surfaced on fan pages, SRK and Dwayne Bravo can be seen shaking a leg to “Lungi Dance” from King Khan’s movie Chennai Express. Several other players of the team can also be seen partying the night away at the success bash held on a yacht.

Trinbago Knight Riders is made up of West Indian cricket players. His other cricket team is the Kolkata Knight Riders that plays in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Check out videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Trinbago Knight Riders players at the cruise party:

A sports enthusiast himself, SRK has been rooting for his team at the championship in Caribbean Islands ever since the start of the tournament. Several other videos also showed him shaking a leg with cheerleaders and happily getting clicked with cricketers like Chris Gayle.

Check out some more videos and pictures of Shah Rukh Khan with team TKR:

While fans are still waiting for Badshah of Bollywood to officially announce his next project, his Red Chillies backed Netflix series Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, will begin streaming on September 27.

