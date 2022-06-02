Shah Rukh Khan uses umbrella as a shield as paps chase after actor: ‘Khan sahab…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been trying his best to avoid the paparazzi lately, especially since son Aryan Khan’s name came up in last year’s infamous cruise drug bust case. On Wednesday, SRK was spotted by photographers outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. Wearing a white shirt and lowers, paired with dark glasses, the actor looked comfortable in his summer wear as he stepped out of the studio and headed towards the car.

While paps came chasing after SRK to get his picture, shouting ‘Khan sahab, Khan sahab,’ Shah Rukh just walked away with half a smile using his dark umbrella as some kind of shield to maintain a respectable distance with photographers.

Shah Rukh Khan had last taken to social media sometime ago to promote Alia Bhatt’s movie Darlings, which his company Red Chillies is co-producing. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts.

As far as his own acting career is concerned, Shah Rukh Khan has announced multiple projects in 2022, including the actioner Pathaan, which will see him share screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, as well as Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Shah Rukh is also said to be working with Atlee next, in a film reportedly titled Jawan. The feature will also star popular actor Nayanthara.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 release Aanand L Rai movie Zero, which had failed at the box office.