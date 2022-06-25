Shah Rukh Khan treats fans to Pathaan motion poster as he celebrates 30 years ‘and not counting’ in films

As Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood treated his fans to a first look at his character from the upcoming film Pathaan. He shared a motion poster of the film, directed by Siddharth Anand, and revealed his rugged character.

In the motion poster, we see Shah Rukh’s face smeared with blood. He has a rifle in his handcuffed hand, and is wearing a white shirt and denims. The poster features the words, “Celebrating 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan.”

As the actor posted the motion poster on Instagram, he captioned it, “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

The motion poster left SRK fans excited. One of them commented on it saying, “SRK drenched in blood and sweat has always been a blockbuster thriller. Excited:)”. Many dropped fire emojis on Shah Rukh’s Instagram post. A fan also wrote, “Bollywood king is coming to save Bollywood 🔥🔥❤️❤️.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Talking about SRK’s look in Pathaan, Siddharth Anand shared in a statement, “He is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India. When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don’t think we will disappoint on that promise with Pathaan.”

Sharing why he decided to release the motion poster of Pathaan on Saturday, when Shah Rukh Khan completes 3o years in films, Anand explained, “30 years of Shah Rukh Khan is a cinematic moment in itself in the history of Indian cinema and we wanted to celebrate it with his millions and millions of fans globally. Today is Shah Rukh Khan day and we need to tell the world that. This is Team Pathaan’s way of saying thank you to Shah Rukh for the countless memories and smiles that he has given all of us in his incredible journey in cinema.”

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana on June 25, 1992. The actor was last seen on screen in 2018’s big-budget failure Zero. He went into a self-imposed sabbatical for a while.

After Pathaan, he will be seen in director Atlee’s new film Jawan, and will then collaborate for the first time with director Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki.