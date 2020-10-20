Shah Rukh Khan treats fans to new KKR fan anthem Laphao

Shah Rukh Khan launched the new fan anthem for his IPL team. (Photo: KKR/YouTube)

After the famous “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re,” Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has a new fan anthem titled “Laphao.” This is the first time that fans are getting to see SRK appear on-screen after his 2018 film Zero.

Composed and written by Badshah, the music video features some great moments from the IPL tournament, the fan reactions and of course, Shah Rukh.

Watch KKR’s Laphao here:

The music video sends the message that this year, KKR requests all their fans to show the love for their team with social distancing in mind.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 is being conducted in UAE without any audience in the stadium. Shah Rukh Khan, however, is in UAE supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “I have been attending the matches, and I truly miss the energy of our toofani fans. Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today, and we hope to keep making our fans proud.”

