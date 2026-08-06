Shah Rukh Khan tops brand value for Indian celebs at Rs 1694 cr; Ranveer Singh follows

Shah Rukh Khan has yet again retained his position at the top of the most valuable brands among Indian celebrities in 2025. He’s closely followed by Ranveer Singh, who has also retained the #2 spot in the same list, thanks to his enhanced brand value following the record-breaking global box office success of his spy thriller Dhurandhar. Among the female actors, Alia Bhatt is ranked the highest, at the #6 spot, closely followed by Deepika Padukone on #7.

As per the Kroll India celebrity brand valuation 2025 list, Shah Rukh Khan reigns supreme despite having no releases last year. In fact, his last release was three years ago — Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki back in December 2023. However, as has been the case consistently throughout his career, Shah Rukh continues to endorse top FMCG brands across the globe. His Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders also significantly fuels his brand value, and so does his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, which backed his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, last year, which trended on Netflix India for months. Shah Rukh’s brand value in 2025 was estimated to be around $177.9 million (Rs 1694 crore).

Shah Rukh Khan tops the Indian celebrities brand value list of 2025. Shah Rukh Khan tops the Indian celebrities brand value list of 2025.

Ranveer Singh – #2

Ranveer Singh at #2. Ranveer Singh at #2.

Shah Rukh Khan is closely followed by Ranveer, who scored the biggest domestic box office hit of Bollywood ever in December 2025. Dhurandhar amassed over Rs 1350 crore at the worldwide box office, including over Rs 890 crore in India. His brand value from last year is estimated at $162.9 million (Rs 1550 crore).

Alia Bhatt – #6

Alia Bhatt at #6. Alia Bhatt at #6.

The next three spots in the list are claimed by cricketers — Virat Kohli ($158.40 million), Sachin Tendulkar ($125.9 million), and MS Dhoni ($115.3 million). The next actor on the list is also the female actor with the highest brand value in 2025 — Alia Bhatt. Like Shah Rukh Khan, she also didn’t have any releases through the year, but managed to retain the top spot among her contemporaries at $93.9 million (Rs 894 crore).

Deepika Padukone – #7

Deepika Padukone at #7. Deepika Padukone at #7.

Closely following Alia Bhatt on the list is Deepika Padukone, who like both Alia and Shah Rukh Khan, also didn’t have any releases in 2025. But given her brand endorsements, business ventures, and mental health initiative Live Laugh Love Foundation, Deepika’s brand value from last year stands at $89.2 million (Rs 847.60 crore).

Hrithik Roshan – #8

Hrithik Roshan at #8. Hrithik Roshan at #8.

Hrithik Roshan did have a release last year — Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller War 2 — which tanked at the box office. But his highly anticipated return as Kabir in the YRF Spy Universe movie didn’t serve as a setback to his 2025 brand value, which was estimated at $88.90 million (Rs 845.83 crore).

Amitabh Bachchan – #9

Amitabh Bachchan at #9. Amitabh Bachchan at #9.

Amitabh Bachchan continues to go strong even at the age of 83, as the oldest celebrity on the list. While he didn’t have any releases either, he continues to endorse multiple brands, and also hosted season 17 of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television for the last five months of 2025. That brought his estimated brand value to $80.80 million (Rs 768.21 crore).

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Akshay Kumar -#10

Akshay Kumar at #10. Akshay Kumar at #10.

Amitabh Bachchan is closely followed by his Khakee and Waqt: The Race Against Time co-star Akshay Kumar. Kumar had four releases last year — Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3 — most of which emerged successful at the box office. His estimated brand value of 2025 is $80 million (Rs 760.62 crore).

Ranbir Kapoor – #10

Ranbir Kapoor at #10. Ranbir Kapoor at #10.

Ranbir Kapoor also ties at the 10th position with Akshay Kumar. Unlike the latter, he didn’t have any releases last year. Despite that, his estimated brand value of 2025 stands equal to Akshay at $80 million.

Rashmika Mandanna – #12

Rashmika Mandanna at #12. Rashmika Mandanna at #12.

Trailing Ranbir Kapoor is his Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna, at $75.2 million (Rs 714.88 crore). She starred in five films across industries last year — from Laxman Utekar’s Bollywood blockbuster period war drama Chhaava, AR Murugadoss’ Bollywood action thriller Sikandar, Sekhar Kammula’s Tamil crime thriller Kuberaa, Amar Kaushik’s Bollywood hit vampire drama Thamma to her only solo lead release of the year, Rahul Ravindran’s Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend.

Salman Khan – #13

Salman Khan at #13. Salman Khan at #13.

Closely following Rashmika is her Sikandar co-star Salman Khan. Despite the film not working at the box office, the actor continued to garner traction through his brand endorsements, charity organization Being Human, and hosting duties on popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 on Colors TV. His estimated brand value of 2025 is $73.6 million (Rs 700.93 crore).

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Kareena Kapoor – #15

Kareena Kapoor at #15. Kareena Kapoor at #15.

As cricketer Rohit Sharma claims the #14 spot, Kareena Kapoor takes over the #15 spot with her estimated brand value of $61.80 million (Rs 587.72 crore). She also didn’t have any releases all of last year.

Kartik Aaryan – #16

Kartik Aaryan at #16. Kartik Aaryan at #16.

Following Kareena Kapoor is Kartik Aaryan, whose only release of the year — Sameer Vidhwans’ romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri — released at the fag end of 2025, but tanked at the box office. However, he managed to keep his estimated brand value at $59.80 million (Rs 578.75 crore).

Kiara Advani – #17

Kiara Advani at #17. Kiara Advani at #17.

Closely following Kartik Aaryan is his Satyaprem Ki Katha co-star Kiara Advani, whose estimated brand value of 2025 stands at $51.90 million (Rs 494.13 crore). She had two tentpole releases last year, which underperformed at the box office — S. Shankar’s Telugu action thriller Game Changer and War 2.

Kriti Sanon – #18

Kriti Sanon at #18. Kriti Sanon at #18.

Kriti Sanon comes next, benefitting from the blockbuster success of her only release of last year — Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. Kriti’s estimated brand value of 2025 is at $50.2 million (Rs 479.45 crore).

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Ananya Panday – #19

Ananya Panday at #19. Ananya Panday at #19.

Ananya Panday had two releases last year — while Kesari 2 was a hit, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wasn’t. The mixed bag resulted in her 2025 brand value being estimated at $48.50 million (Rs 461.13 crore).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – #21

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at #21. Samantha Ruth Prabhu at #21.

The #20 position is claimed by cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, and he’s followed by actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As she took a break from acting and focused primarily on her business ventures, including new production house Tralala Moving Pictures, her brand value rose to $43.10 million (Rs 415.49 crore).

Tamannaah Bhatia – #22

Tamannaah Bhatia at #22. Tamannaah Bhatia at #22.

Tamannaah Bhatia follows next, with an estimated brand value of $36.50 million (Rs 347.03 crore) in 2025. Last year, after headlining Ashok Teja’s Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2, she also played the parallel lead in Prime Video India comedy series Do You Wanna Partner.

Jahnvi Kapoor – #23

Janhvi Kapoor at #23. Janhvi Kapoor at #23.

Janhvi Kapoor starred in two romantic comedies which failed to make waves at the box office — Tushar Jalota’s Param Sundari and Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. However, her appearance in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound won her acclaim, particularly after the film made a decent headway into the race towards this year’s Academy Awards. Her estimated brand value of 2025 is $34.20 million (Rs 325.45 crore).

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Shraddha Kapoor – #24

Shraddha Kapoor at #24. Shraddha Kapoor at #24.

Shraddha Kapoor had no releases last year, but she managed to keep her estimated brand value at $31 million (Rs 294.92 crore).

Anushka Sharma – #25

Anushka Sharma at #25. Anushka Sharma at #25.

Ranking last on the list of top 25 Indian celebrity brands of 2025 — whose combined value is a staggering $2 billion — is Anushka Sharma. The actor hasn’t starred in a movie since Aanand L Rai’s 2018 romantic drama Zero, but continues to endorse top brands. Her estimated brand value of 2025 stands at $29.90 million (Rs 284.29 crore).

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Criteria of calculating brand value

As per the official website of Kroll, the rankings are based on brand values derived from “celebrity endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence.”

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“Digital endorsements, which accounted for roughly 40%-60% of portfolios in earlier years, now represent a substantially larger share. For several leading celebrities, digital endorsements contributed approximately 60%-75% of total brand associations by 2025,” it adds.