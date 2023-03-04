scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
When Shah Rukh Khan took Karan Johar aside to tell him Poo isn’t funny, Kareena Kapoor’s dad compared her to Johnny Lever

Karan Johar recalled how unpopular Kareena Kapoor's character Poo was on the set of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and said in a new podcast that nobody found her funny. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan even voiced concern about Karan getting 'carried away'.

kareena kapoor pooKareena Kapoor played Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Filmmaker Karan Johar recalled the pushback he received from his lead star Shah Rukh Khan on the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, especially over the character Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor. But he stuck to his guns, and the character became a fan-favourite.

In a conversation with journalist Anupama Chopra on the All About Movies podcast, Karan recalled that Kareena’s father, the veteran film industry personality Randhir Kapoor, told her that she’d come off looking like Johnny Lever in the film, because Poo was such a comedic presence. And worse, Karan said, nobody was laughing at her jokes on set.

He said that Kareena is more like Poo in real life than Geet, her character from Jab We Met. “Poo I would hang out with any time,” he said, adding, “I tell her, if circumstances were different, I would desperately want to be in a relationship with you.” When it was pointed out to Karan that even more than two decades later, people are still repeating Poo’s lines, he said, “When I look back, I wonder if PHAT was even a thing, or did I create it? Somebody will have to tell me. Because in 2001, when I had written those dialogues and she was mouthing them, nobody laughed on set. Only I was laughing behind the monitor, and she was laughing rendering those lines.”

He continued, “No one, literally no one got what we were doing. At one point, Shah Rukh took me aside and said, ‘I think you’re getting carried away with this, because I don’t think she’s funny’… I remember her telling me that Daboo uncle called her and told her, ‘You’re playing some version of Johnny Lever in this film, you’re a comedian with lines nobody laughed at’. We thought we had epically failed with the character.”

Karan said that Poo was ‘ahead of her time’, but also admitted that the character wasn’t original, and was ‘fully derivative’ of Alicia Silverstone’s character from the film Clueless. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a massive box office hit, and is still regarded as a seminal Bollywood film of its era.

