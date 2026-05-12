Shah Rukh Khan told Junaid to call him to complain about dad Aamir, Salman advised action

The triumvirate of the Khans remains a force to be reckoned with. Even after more than three decades of ruling the film industry, no one has come close to matching the stature Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have established for themselves, as well as the immense affection they command from their fans. While fans continue to hope for a film that brings all three together, the stars are occasionally spotted spending time together at each other’s residences, enjoying quality moments away from the cameras. Recently, Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, was asked about how often the three Khans meet.

‘The three Khans meet once a year’

Junaid told Vickey Lalwani, “I think the three of them will hang out like maybe once a year, once in two years, and have a great time. And I don’t think they are interested in hanging out with anybody else when they hang out together. They are very, very sweet, both Shah Rukh Khan sir and Salman Khan sir. And they’re both very fond of me.”

Junaid Khan opened about the debacle of Ek Din.

(Photo: Aamir Khan Productions) Junaid Khan opened about the debacle of Ek Din.(Photo: Aamir Khan Productions)

Advices Junaid got from SRK & Salman

In the same conversation, Junaid was asked if he had received any advice from the two superstars before entering the film industry. He recalled, “Salman sir saw the trailer of Loveyapa and he was like, ‘Do an action film? You’ve got the height, do an action film.’”

When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, he smilingly recounted, “Shah Rukh Khan sir, I met at a party once, and he was like, ‘If you ever want to complain about your father, I’m just a phone call away.’ And you have no idea, I will take you up on that, and then you’ll regret it because I’ll be constantly calling you.”

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About the failure of Ek Din

Recently, in the same conversation, Junaid also opened up about the debacle of his recent film Ek Din and said, “We were hopeful. But I guess, it didn’t do well. It happens sometimes. It’s a film that I really liked, I really enjoyed. I think we all really liked and enjoyed it, and I guess… a lot of people did really like it, but I guess most people didn’t like it. That happens sometimes.”

When asked how Aamir was taking the film’s performance, he explained that his father often becomes deeply attached to the films he produces and takes time to come to terms with their outcome. “He is still hopeful. Yeah, even after all these years, after seeing everything, it still really bothers him. But he keeps himself busy and gets back to it, and goes back out there and does it all over again.” Aamir has also produced Ek Din.