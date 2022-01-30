Shah Rukh Khan to resume shooting for Pathan: Report

As the Omicron cases have shown decline, actor Shah Rukh Khan has resumed shooting for his film Pathan and is expected to compete filming in the next two months. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

A source conveyed to ET Times that SRK plans to complete the filming for Pathan soon, after a few foreign shoots. He will then resume shooting for his film with Atlee, which has been pending for a while. He reportedly also has a Rajkumar Hirani film that he would like to start by next year, which is expected to feature Taapsee Pannu. However, she hasn’t confirmed anything as yet.

SRK has been keeping a low profile ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021, for his alleged involvement in a drugs case. Aryan was subsequently released on bail almost a month later, with stringent terms and conditions in place. SRK and Gauri Khan did not make any statement, and steered away from social media for a while, with the occasional odd commercial brand endorsement post.

Recently, the actor sent an autographed picture and a handwritten note of appreciation for his Egyptian fan, a travel agent, who had helped out an Indian professor. He had also sent an autographed photo for the professor and her daughter. In the handwritten note, Shah Rukh had penned, “Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.” His gesture won over the internet, with fans lauding Shah Rukh Khan for his thoughtful deeds.