Shah Rukh Khan to produce Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla

Two of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will collaborate for filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming crime-thriller Badla. Taapsee Pannu is already attached to the film. Big B and Taapsee are working together for the second time after Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 2016 film Pink. Shah Rukh Khan is on board as a producer.

“When you get an actor like Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won as he’s every director’s delight and I’m extremely excited to direct him. Also, I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while. This is the perfect story to collaborate with her on. My excitement is doubled now that the film is being produced by SRK. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and now it is time for work,” Badla director Sujoy Ghosh told Mumbai Mirror.

Sujoy Ghosh has directed Amitabh in fantasy adventure film Aladin and thriller Te3n. Amitabh and SRK, incidentally, last worked together 10 years ago in 2008’s Bhoothnath. Badla is a remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo). Talking about the film, Sujay added, “I thought it was superlative material for AB Sir and pitched it to him. Taapsee was already on board, SRK also loved the source material and the collaboration happened seamlessly.”

T 2837 – “BADLA” , the film starts now .. I mean NOW in Glasgow .. all the very best Sujoy .. fatafati .. !! Joining you soon .. and greetings to the Producer and Production teams and crew ..🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Gspgtfhyh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 14, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan had announced the beginning of the film’s shooting via his Twitter account. “T 2837 – “BADLA” , the film starts now .. I mean NOW in Glasgow .. all the very best Sujoy .. fatafati .. !! Joining you soon .. and greetings to the Producer and Production teams and crew ..🙏🙏🙏🙏,” he said.

