Thursday, June 14, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan to play extended cameo in Gauri Shinde’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in an extended cameo in filmmaker Gauri Shinde's next movie, which also features Alia Bhatt.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: December 4, 2015 12:56:26 pm
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in an extended cameo in filmmaker Gauri Shinde’s next movie, which also features Alia Bhatt.

“Contrary to rumours, Shah Rukh is not playing the lead. He will only be seen in a cameo,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

The source added that it was a women-centric project with three male leads.

“One of the male leads is from the south filmdom. The makers are closely guarding the names of the lead actors,” he said.

The film is jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

This will be Shinde’s second directorial after the critically and commercially successful “English Vinglish” (2012).

