Shah Rukh Khan to donate to PM-CARES and Maha CM Relief funds, will provide 50,000 PPE kits

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday pledged to support seven initiatives, including the PM-CARES Fund, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Ek Saath — The Earth Foundation, Roti Foundation and Working People’s Charter among more. The actor’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Meer Foundation will also collaborate with the West Bengal and Maharashtra governments to provide 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare providers.

SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment released a statement today on Twitter detailing the different initiatives that the star is supporting to provide relief and assistance to those severely hit by the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other States and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic,” Shah Rukh Khan said.

He added, “We have initially focused our efforts on three cities – Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward.”

The actor’s Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX will be supporting the following initiatives:

Whilst we stay safe at home,many r working for our safety & fending for themselves. Here’s our little contribution to ensure their health & well being! Separate but together,we will overcome! @iamsrk @PMOIndia @narendramodi @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/7MI2KT7770 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 2, 2020

1. PM – Cares Fund: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta, has committed to contributing to the PM Cares Fund

2. Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: Red Chillies Entertainment owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

3. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers: Supporting and protecting the health care workers is of paramount importance. They are the real heroes who put their lives on the line every day to protect us! KKR & Meer Foundation will work with the WB and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits. They will also work to raise awareness to encourage other contributions

4. Ek Saath — The Earth foundation: Meer Foundation along with Ek Saath, will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. A kitchen will also be set-up to send out 2000 freshly cooked meals every day to help households and hospitals whose daily needs aren’t being fulfilled

5. Roti Foundation: Founded by Former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Mr. D. Sivanandhan. During COVID-19, they have tied up with Mumbai Police and are providing meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers. Meer Foundation In association with Roti Foundation will provide 3 lakh meal kits with 10,000 people per day for at least a month.

6. Working People’s Charter: Meer Foundation in association with them will provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2500 daily wage workers who have been identified across Delhi

7. Support for acid attack survivors: Meer Foundation to provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors which will take care of their basic needs. The survivors identified are across UP, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

In the statement, Shah Rukh Khan also said the pandemic will take its time and toll on the citizens and it’s clear one cannot emerge from this without looking out for those around him or her.

“This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead. This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There’s nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction. Together, we will overcome,” SRK said.

Shah Rukh Khan ended the statement with his trademark wit, tweaking his iconic “Aur Paas” dialogue from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, while advising people to maintain social distancing. “I pray for you and your families, please do the same for me. Aur kripya karke…kuch dinon ke liye…ek doosre se sharirik tour se…thoda door…aur door…aur door…aur door.”

He joins the growing number of Bollywood celebrities who have made contributions towards various relief funds, and pledged financial support for daily wage workers across the country.

