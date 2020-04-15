COVID-19 outbreak: Shah Rukh Khan to be part of global event honouring frontline healthcare workers

Shah Rukh Khan said frontline workers need our support. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan said frontline workers need our support. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will join artistes from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out against the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his participation in the One World: Together At Home’, a virtual concert organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen.

Curated by pop star Lady Gaga, the concert will stream on April 18 on multiple global platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple.

“Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome a one-night special event on April 18,” Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.

The special event, ‘One World: Together At Home’ will see performances from Gaga, Adam Lambert, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Lilly Singh, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift, Vishal Mishra among others.

One World: Together at Home will air on National Geographic on April 19 at 5:30 am (IST) with a repeat telecast at 8 pm (IST).

Like many film personalities, Shah Rukh has been doing his bit to contribute to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the star provided 25,000 kits of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. He has committed to donate the same to West Bengal.

Recently, he, along with wife Gauri Khan, offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

The 54-year-old superstar had earlier announced various initiatives to help the country during the health crisis.

According to the Union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 377, while the number of cases in the country rose to 11,439.

